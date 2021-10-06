Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 26,169 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

NYSE:CRC traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 892,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,922,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

