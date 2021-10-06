Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 4,906 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Catalent stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.19. 931,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
