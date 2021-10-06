Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 9,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Everi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 262.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Everi by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.