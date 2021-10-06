Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Sells 3,965 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $816,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KAI stock traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $204.88. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,025. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day moving average is $186.36. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.