Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $519,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,014,860.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.