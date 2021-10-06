Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. 1,252,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,096. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a PE ratio of -31.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Oak Street Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its position in Oak Street Health by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

