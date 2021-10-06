Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells 20,029 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $140,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.

NASDAQ PSTX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 2,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,760. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 114.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

