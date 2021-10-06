Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $510.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

Shares of PGEN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $991.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Precigen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Precigen by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Precigen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

