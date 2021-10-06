Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PUBM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 50.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

