Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PUBM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 50.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
