Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells 1,858 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $11,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 328,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,992. The firm has a market cap of $262.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.