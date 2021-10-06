Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Achieves $2.49 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $28,381.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00059173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00096993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00128923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.98 or 0.99874867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.51 or 0.06332606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

