Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,694. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $6,051,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at $113,990,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $44,075,415. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.