Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.50.

NTLA traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.43. 11,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,303 shares of company stock worth $44,075,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after buying an additional 783,179 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

