International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 493.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $141.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.