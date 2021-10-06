International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Sandbar Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,495 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 4.0% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $37,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

NYSE:IFF traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.51. 1,012,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.