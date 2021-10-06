International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.65.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 446,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after buying an additional 63,334 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

