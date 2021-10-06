International Paper to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Sunday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

NYSE:IP opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.