Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.07. 1,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $98.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

