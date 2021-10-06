Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.07. 1,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $98.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
