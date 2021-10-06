Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,533. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.