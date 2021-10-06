Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,533. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

