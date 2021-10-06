Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 138.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,585 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$22.13 during trading on Wednesday. 88,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,963,029. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

