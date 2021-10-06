Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of IIM opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $57,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

