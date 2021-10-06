Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12,322.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 295,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after buying an additional 160,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

