Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $229.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528,393 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investar by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

