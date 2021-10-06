Investors Buy Large Volume of Devon Energy Call Options (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 144,499 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 537% compared to the average volume of 22,702 call options.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. 607,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,149,874. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 212.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

