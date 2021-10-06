IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $36.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,548.57. The stock had a trading volume of 441,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,956.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,094.86 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,796.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,590.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

