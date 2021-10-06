IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $915,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after buying an additional 3,064,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period.

BKLN remained flat at $$22.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.