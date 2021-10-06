IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $915,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after buying an additional 3,064,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period.

BKLN remained flat at $$22.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47.

