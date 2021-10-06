IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,600 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,812,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,740,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,181,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,071,000 after buying an additional 759,195 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,346,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 369,852 shares during the period.

TBT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 4,133,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

