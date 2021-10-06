IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,500 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,319,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,992. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

