IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,124 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,515,864,000 after buying an additional 489,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.64. 26,418,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The company has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average of $337.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total value of $26,485,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock worth $903,908,471. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

