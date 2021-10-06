iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,808,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,703 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86.

