iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

