Ispolink 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.09 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ispolink has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. Ispolink has a market cap of $6.76 million and $3.09 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00245453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00110729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012058 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,833,416 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

