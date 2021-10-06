Itau BBA Securities Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Market Perform

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 103.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,942,000 after purchasing an additional 167,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 646,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

