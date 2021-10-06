Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 389,430 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ITRM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 53,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,683,867. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

ITRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.