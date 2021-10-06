Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 791 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

QUAL stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.43. 929,973 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.08.

