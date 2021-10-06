Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 112.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Square by 1,693.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 5.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.05. The stock had a trading volume of 306,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.26.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.