Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.33. 75,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,268. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 856.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.