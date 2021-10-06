Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,701 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in JD.com by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.76. 222,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,436,780. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.