Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.76 and a 200-day moving average of $312.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

