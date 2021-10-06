Jason K. Giordano Sells 70,944 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 3,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,216. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

