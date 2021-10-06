Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHH. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

NYSE CHH opened at $132.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $43,000. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

