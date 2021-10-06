Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 2645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,584,000 after buying an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after purchasing an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.