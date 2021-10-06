John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

NYSE JBT opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 31.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

