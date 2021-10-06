John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 27th

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:JW.B remained flat at $$52.46 during trading on Wednesday. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

