Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,305,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after acquiring an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,230 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.48. 3,358,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.