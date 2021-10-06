Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $268.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The recent trend in estimate revisions for 2021 fund from operations (FFO) per share suggests a favorable outlook. JLL’s wide range of product and services, a rebound in its transaction-based business and spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well. With many geographies witnessing macroeconomic recovery, it is poised to see growth across a number of segments and service lines. Technology investments and cost-mitigation moves will aid its long-term profitability. However, the adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions and stiff competition from industry players remain concerns. Non-payment of dividends in foreseeable future makes the stock less attractive for the investors.”

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.55. 2,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.94 and its 200-day moving average is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $101.39 and a 52 week high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 186,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

