JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,062 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $108,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,104,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 99,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 316,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

