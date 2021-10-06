JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,404,256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $101,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

