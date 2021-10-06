JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,786,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

