JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.29

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.29 and last traded at $170.16, with a volume of 112552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $498.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

